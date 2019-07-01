|
|
Eugene J. Bush, of Secane, PA, passed away at home, surrounded by family, on June 26, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born December 19th, 1946 in Darby, PA to the late Emil & Josephine Bush. Eugene was predeceased by his beloved grandson, Devin Anthony Kates. He is survived by daughters Alisa (Kevin) Conmy and Beth (Tony) Kates, grandchildren Colin, Nina, Kimberly, Dominic, Dakota and Sydney, siblings Loretta (Daniel) Dearing, Sandra French (Richard), and Joannie Bush as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Eugene served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. After proudly finishing his service in the Marines, he worked as a HVAC technician for R.P.M. Heating and Air Conditioning for 44 years. He loved cars, watching sports and fishing. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Saturday July 6, from 10 AM to 11 AM at Cavanagh Family Funeral Home,301 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA 19074. Services will begin at 11 AM, Interment will be private.
Published in The Daily Times on July 2, 2019