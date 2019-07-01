Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
View Map
Interment
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Bush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene J. Bush

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene J. Bush Obituary
Eugene J. Bush, of Secane, PA, passed away at home, surrounded by family, on June 26, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born December 19th, 1946 in Darby, PA to the late Emil & Josephine Bush. Eugene was predeceased by his beloved grandson, Devin Anthony Kates. He is survived by daughters Alisa (Kevin) Conmy and Beth (Tony) Kates, grandchildren Colin, Nina, Kimberly, Dominic, Dakota and Sydney, siblings Loretta (Daniel) Dearing, Sandra French (Richard), and Joannie Bush as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Eugene served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. After proudly finishing his service in the Marines, he worked as a HVAC technician for R.P.M. Heating and Air Conditioning for 44 years. He loved cars, watching sports and fishing. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Saturday July 6, from 10 AM to 11 AM at Cavanagh Family Funeral Home,301 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA 19074. Services will begin at 11 AM, Interment will be private.
Published in The Daily Times on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
Download Now