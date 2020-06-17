Eugene J. Dolan Sr.
Eugene J. Dolan, Sr. of Havertown, Pa. passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at home in the presence of his family. He is the husband of 45 years to Patricia (nee Fracek) Dolan and the father of Eugene J. (Lisa) Dolan, Jr. He is the dear grandfather of Alexander and Joanne Dolan. He is also the brother of the late Suzann (John) Boyle. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Friday, June 19, 2020 from 6 pm to 9 pm in the Funeral Home of John Stretch 236 East Eagle Rd. Havertown, Pa. 19083 and Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:15 am in Annunciation BVM Church 401 Brookline Blvd. Havertown, Pa. 19083 and to his Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30 am. Int. Westminster Cemetery. In lieu of flowers an offering in Mr. Dolan’s name to the Llanerch Fire Company 107 West Chester Pike Havertown, Pa. 19083. (www.stretchfuneralhome.com)

Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
