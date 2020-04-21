Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Eugene J. "Gene" Malinowski

Eugene J. “Gene” Malinowski, age 92, of Claymont, DE peacefully passed away on April 19, 2020. Gene grew up in Brookhaven and enjoyed hunting, working on cars, and fixing lawn mowers. He was a US Army Veteran and retired from A & P after a very long, happy career as a butcher and store manager. He is survived by his loving daughter, Margaret (Lawrence) Katzmire; sister, Margaret Pistoia; also many nieces and nephews; grandfather of the late, Larry Katzmire. Due to the state and national restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Bateman-Allen Funeral Home, 4220 Edgmont Ave. Brookhaven, Pa. 19015. Interment with immediate family only will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Marple, PA. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Gene’s name to .
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 22, 2020
