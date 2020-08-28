Eugene M. Garraty, of Ridley Park, PA passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020 in Taylor Hospital at the age of 71. He was a graduate of Interboro High School and worked for many years as a carpenter. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division as a helicopter crew chief during the Vietnam War. Over the years he enjoyed interests such as boating, travelling in his motorhome and the time he spent riding his motorcycle with the Vietnam Vets Motorcycle club. He also supported many veteran organizations. Gene enjoyed watching the Flyers and Eagles play. Survivors include his beloved wife Nancy; stepson Brian Cooper; four grandchildren; brothers Francis A. Garraty, Robert Garraty and James Garraty; sister Alyce Elliott and his adored dog “Honey”. Private visitation by invite only. In lieu of flowers, contributions to be made to The Tunnel to Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staton Island, NY 1030, Contact:718-987-1931.