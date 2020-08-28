1/1
Eugene M. Garraty
1949 - 2020
Eugene M. Garraty, of Ridley Park, PA passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020 in Taylor Hospital at the age of 71. He was a graduate of Interboro High School and worked for many years as a carpenter. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division as a helicopter crew chief during the Vietnam War. Over the years he enjoyed interests such as boating, travelling in his motorhome and the time he spent riding his motorcycle with the Vietnam Vets Motorcycle club. He also supported many veteran organizations. Gene enjoyed watching the Flyers and Eagles play. Survivors include his beloved wife Nancy; stepson Brian Cooper; four grandchildren; brothers Francis A. Garraty, Robert Garraty and James Garraty; sister Alyce Elliott and his adored dog “Honey”. Private visitation by invite only. In lieu of flowers, contributions to be made to The Tunnel to Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staton Island, NY 1030, Contact:718-987-1931.


Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Services are private at the request of the family
Funeral services provided by
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Memories & Condolences
August 27, 2020
My heart felt condolences to Nancy and the family. Your gone, will be missed but never be forgotten. See you on the other side Brother R.I.P. LRHB ~ Skypilot Chapter P Pa.
Bruce (Skypilot) Donaldson
Brother
August 28, 2020
R.I.P. Brother go with God, you may be gone but will not be forgotten! See you on the other side, my heart felt condolences to the entire family Texy and I are sorry for your loss, may God give you peace.
LHRB ~ Skypilot Chap P Pa
Bruce Donaldson
Brother
