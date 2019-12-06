|
Eugene L. (Gene) Melcher, 79, passed away Wednesday December 4, 2019 at home with his wife Emilie (June) Spring-Melcher. He was preceded in death by his mother Gertrude (Lee), father William Melcher and sister Gloria L. Melcher. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sisters, Constance Duncan and Hannah Melcher, his niece Melinda Friel, loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He received his undergrad and Master of Ed Degrees from Villanova University. He attended the U of Penn pursuing his Doctorate in Education. He played and coached Lacrosse at Villanova University. He Coached JV Lacrosse at The U of Penn under Coach Ace Adams. He was a Guidance Counselor and Assistant Principle at Upper Darby High School. In 1979 he became a Commercial Real Estate Broker. Visitation will be Friday December 13th from 9:00AM to 10:30AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM at St. Maximilian Kolbe 15 East Pleasant Grove Road, (RT 202 & Pleasant Grove Rd) West Chester, PA 19382. In Lieu of flowers Donations may be made to: The Villanova University Lacrosse Program; UPenn Chester, West Chester Area Food Bank, Kennett Area Food Bank or LaMancha Animal Rescue, Coatesville, Condolences:www.jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 8, 2019