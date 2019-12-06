Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home
1 W. Baltimore Avenue
Media, PA 19063
610-566-4526
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Melcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Melcher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Melcher Obituary
Eugene L. (Gene) Melcher, 79, passed away Wednesday December 4, 2019 at home with his wife Emilie (June) Spring-Melcher. He was preceded in death by his mother Gertrude (Lee), father William Melcher and sister Gloria L. Melcher. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sisters, Constance Duncan and Hannah Melcher, his niece Melinda Friel, loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He received his undergrad and Master of Ed Degrees from Villanova University. He attended the U of Penn pursuing his Doctorate in Education. He played and coached Lacrosse at Villanova University. He Coached JV Lacrosse at The U of Penn under Coach Ace Adams. He was a Guidance Counselor and Assistant Principle at Upper Darby High School. In 1979 he became a Commercial Real Estate Broker. Visitation will be Friday December 13th from 9:00AM to 10:30AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM at St. Maximilian Kolbe 15 East Pleasant Grove Road, (RT 202 & Pleasant Grove Rd) West Chester, PA 19382. In Lieu of flowers Donations may be made to: The Villanova University Lacrosse Program; UPenn Chester, West Chester Area Food Bank, Kennett Area Food Bank or LaMancha Animal Rescue, Coatesville, Condolences:www.jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -