(1940-2020) Eugene “Gene” R. Lewis passed away May 8, 2020 at his home in Springfield, surrounded by family. Gene was born in Newport, RI on August 22, 1940 to Ramon C. Lewis (Navy Lt. Commander) and Dorothy R. Lewis (nee Boudreau). He was raised in Key West, FL and Boston, MA before settling in Delaware County. Gene graduated from Yeadon High School in 1958, where he played football and baseball. He was a graduate of the University of Louisville, KY and active in Lambda Chi Alpha. His time at Louisville was precious to him and since he had family there, he always considered Kentucky a second home. Upon graduation, Gene began a successful 32 year career with the Navy -NAV-FAC-NORTH DIV -Navy Facilities Engineering Command. He and his beloved wife Janet married in 1969 and settled in Springfield (Delco), where they raised their two sons. During the boys’ early years, Gene was very active in the Springfield Athletic Association (SAA), coaching soccer and baseball. After retiring at 55, he and Janet traveled the world, loved spending every winter in Florida and during the summers treasured a few weeks each year in Sea Isle City, NJ with grandchildren. Gene and Janet had just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in November, 2019. To Gene, family was everything. He was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather and was known to his grandchildren as “PopPop” and he will truly be missed. In addition to travel, his passions were gardening, golf, following financial markets and enjoyed being around his family and many close friends. Gene loved following the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, his beloved Louisville Cardinals Basketball team and enjoyed attending Kentucky Derby Parties with Louisville alumni. Gene is survived by his beloved wife, Janet Lewis (nee Mendenhall); sons, Stephen (Lisa), James (Melanie); and five grandchildren, Madison, Danny, Jack, Jake, and Rhyan. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, services will be private at this time. Memorial contributions can be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 3925 Chestnut St. Philadelphia, PA 19104 or by visiting giving@philarmh.org. www.whiteluttrell.com

Published in The Daily Times from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
