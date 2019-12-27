Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Eugene (Gene) Redding, age 84, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Born in Chester, PA and raised in Woodlyn, Gene was a son of the late Alice and Joseph Redding. Eugene was a United States Navy Veteran and retired from the Post Office after 37 years of service. He is preceded in death by his two brothers Tom and Joe Redding. Survivors include his beloved wife of 15 years, Myriam Redding; son Eugene Redding (Mary) of California; daughter Kasey Redding (Lyn) of Hawaii; grandchildren Emily, Erin, Timothy; sisters Joan Nestle of PA, and Alice Mahoney of FL. Also survived by his former spouse Susie McHugh. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, 11528 highway 17 Bypass, Murrell Inlet, SC. An online guest book is available at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 29, 2019
