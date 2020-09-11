Eugene Spangler

Eugene “Geno” Spangler, 83, of Earleville, MD passed away on September 7th at Union Hospital in Elkton, MD. He was born in Downingtown, PA and raised in Chester where he lived most of his life. Geno worked many jobs over the years. Most recently, he was a security guard at Lou’s Auto Parts and Junkyard in Marcus Hook. He enjoyed taking walks and was especially fond of going to the beach. He was predeceased by his Mother, Christine Pierce; Uncle, Carl J. Spangler, Sr. He is survived by his cousins, Carl J. Spangler, Jr. (Karen) who cared for him in his last years; Diane Lincoln (Jeff), Cathy Towles (Glen). His funeral services and burial will be private.



