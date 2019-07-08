|
|
Eugene "Gene" Vincent Gildea, Sr., of Bryn Mawr, formerly of Springfield and South Philadelphia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 5, 2019. Predeceased by his daughter Angela, grandson Robert Normile, great-grandson Shane Gildea, and sister Mary Kerns, Gene is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan (nee Welsh), his ten other children: E. Vincent, Jr. (Donna) of Morton, Martin (Patricia) of Media, Thomas (Margaret) of Dade City, FL, Meg of Millersville, Rosemary McConnell of Springfield, Michael (Davona) of Springfield, Jacqueline (James) McGill of West Chester, Jeanne (John) Kampmeyer of Springfield, Mary (Alfredo) Silva of Chicago, IL, and John (William) Gildea-Walker of Horsham; 22 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers: John "Jack", Jr., Edmond, Sr., and Richard, Sr. (Mary Lou); and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Gene was a devoted family man who served honorably in the United States Navy enjoying a tour of the world on the USS Stribling. He worked as a sheet metal worker for over 45 years at Boeing Aircraft in Ridley Park, and was an avid gardener throughout his life. He was a faithful member of the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, serving as an Usher, Lector and Eucharistic Minister.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday July 10, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 136 Saxer Avenue, Springfield, PA 19064, and Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 9:00 am - 9:45 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am In the Church. Burial Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gene's memory to: Main Line Health Homecare and Hospice, 240 N. Radnor Chester Road, Suite 100, Radnor, PA 19087. (O'Leary F.H. Springfield, PA)
Published in Daily Times on July 7, 2019