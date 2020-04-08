|
Eunice S. Bostic, age 95, a longtime resident of Boothwyn, PA, passed away on April 2, 2020 at her home. Eunice was raised in Linwood, PA, and was a graduate of Eddystone High School. She worked as an accountant for Iron Workers Savings and Loans. Her true passion were her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she truly cherished every moment she spent with them. A devoted Christian, Eunice was a longtime member of the Linwood Heights United Methodist Church. She was the wife of the late Reese B. Bostic and mother of the late Harry Clay Bostic. Survivors: Children: Lewis R. Bostic. Grandchildren: Reese Bostic, Megan Muller, Erin Corstanje, Mark Bostic, and Bradley Bostic. Great Grandchildren: Riley Muller, John Bostic, Nickolas Corstanje, Gabrielle Corstanje, Heidi Muller, and Peyton Bostic. Funeral Service: A service will be scheduled at a later date, due to the COVID-19 restrictions currently in place. Burial: Lawn Croft Cemetery. In lieu of flowers: Donations may be made to Linwood Heights United Methodist Church, 1627 Chichester Ave., Linwood, PA 19061. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 9, 2020