Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice Bostic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice S. Bostic

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eunice S. Bostic Obituary
Eunice S. Bostic, age 95, a longtime resident of Boothwyn, PA, passed away on April 2, 2020 at her home. Eunice was raised in Linwood, PA, and was a graduate of Eddystone High School. She worked as an accountant for Iron Workers Savings and Loans. Her true passion were her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she truly cherished every moment she spent with them. A devoted Christian, Eunice was a longtime member of the Linwood Heights United Methodist Church. She was the wife of the late Reese B. Bostic and mother of the late Harry Clay Bostic. Survivors: Children: Lewis R. Bostic. Grandchildren: Reese Bostic, Megan Muller, Erin Corstanje, Mark Bostic, and Bradley Bostic. Great Grandchildren: Riley Muller, John Bostic, Nickolas Corstanje, Gabrielle Corstanje, Heidi Muller, and Peyton Bostic. Funeral Service: A service will be scheduled at a later date, due to the COVID-19 restrictions currently in place. Burial: Lawn Croft Cemetery. In lieu of flowers: Donations may be made to Linwood Heights United Methodist Church, 1627 Chichester Ave., Linwood, PA 19061. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eunice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -