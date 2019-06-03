|
Eva M. Warwick (nee Collins), 93, of Glen Mills, PA, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Mrs. Warwick was born in Chester, PA and a graduate of Chester High School. She attended Keystone Business School, in Swarthmore, PA, and Delaware Community College. She was a member of the Delaware County Real Estate Salesmen Division, served as President of the Irvington Park Swim Club, President of the Irvington Park Civic Association, a member of the Chester Hospital Junior Board, and served as Republican Committee Woman in her precinct for 35 years. Mrs. Warwick worked in the real estate and insurance industries until 1962. She then worked for the City of Chester for 30 years as the City Bookkeeper and Supervisor of the City Treasurer’s Office until her retirement in 1992. She also worked for the Chester Upland School District as the bookkeeper from 1992 until 2010. Mrs. Warwick was the wife of the late William N. Warwick (1986) whom she loved dearly, daughter of the late Nelson Leroy and Helen Dotts Collins; and sister to the late Elizabeth Lunger. Survivors: Her beloved daughter: Carol Ann (Harry) Alexander of Chadds Ford, PA; grandchild: Evie (Eva) Warwick Kitner of Plano, TX; great grandchildren: Todd and Amanda; and great great grandchild: Haley. Funeral Services: Private. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 4, 2019