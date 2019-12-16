Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Norris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn B. Norris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn B. Norris Obituary
Evelyn B. Norris, age 80, loving Mother, Scott Paper retiree, departed this life on December 9, 2019. She is the mother of Robbin Maness Washington, LaVerne Maness Garlic, and Marvin Maness, and the sister of Elizabeth Staples, Elaine Evans and Dorothy Ayers. Evelyn is loved and missed by her children, siblings, grandchildren, great-grandson, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held Thursday December 19, 2019 11am at St. Luke C.C. Church 321 Tilghman Street Chester. Viewing 9-11am. Interment in Chester Rural Cemetery, Chester. Argmts: Talbert Funeral Parlor 610-872-5876 www.talbertfp.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -