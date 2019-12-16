|
Evelyn B. Norris, age 80, loving Mother, Scott Paper retiree, departed this life on December 9, 2019. She is the mother of Robbin Maness Washington, LaVerne Maness Garlic, and Marvin Maness, and the sister of Elizabeth Staples, Elaine Evans and Dorothy Ayers. Evelyn is loved and missed by her children, siblings, grandchildren, great-grandson, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held Thursday December 19, 2019 11am at St. Luke C.C. Church 321 Tilghman Street Chester. Viewing 9-11am. Interment in Chester Rural Cemetery, Chester. Argmts: Talbert Funeral Parlor 610-872-5876 www.talbertfp.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 17, 2019