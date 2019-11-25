Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Immaculate Conception of Lourdes
21 W. 8th Street
Marcus Hook, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception of Lourdes
21 W. 8th Street
Marcus Hook, PA
View Map
Evelyn C. D'Angelo Obituary
Evelyn C. D'Angelo, age 70 of Middletown, PA passed away on November 21, 2019 at Fair Acres Geriatric Center. Born to Curtis and Anne Chabanuk Webb in Trainer, PA. She was a longtime resident of Linwood. Evelyn graduated from Chichester High School in 1967. She worked in the accounting department at Sun Oil Company in Marcus Hook, retiring in 2015 and previously working for Allied Chemical. While at Sun Oil, she served as Vice-Chairperson of the Responsible Citizenship Council, and helped fund her Alma Mater's Close-up program for the trip to Washington DC. Evelyn loved football, being a season ticket holder for the Philadelphia Eagles and her true passion was Notre Dame as an avid fan (attending as many games as possible). In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Addie Jean O'Boyle. Evelyn is survived by her two sisters, Bonnie Iverson and Cheryl Testa, her cousin, Arlene Chabanuk, and life long friend, Janet Stichter Tyler as well as nephews, great nieces, and other cousins. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, 9:00-10:15AM at Immaculate Conception of Lourdes, 21 W. 8th Street, Marcus Hook, PA with a funeral mass at 10:30AM followed by a luncheon. Interment will be at a later date at Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to Friends of Fair Acres, attn: Treasurer, 340 North Middletown RD, Lima PA 19037 or Providence Animal Shelter, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA 19063 (providenceac.org). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on Nov. 24, 2019
