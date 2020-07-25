1/1
Evelyn Dowdell
Evelyn L. Dowdell, 89 of Folcroft, PA, died Friday July 24,2020 in her home. Born in Abbottstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry and the late Annie (Hoffman) Klinedinst. Evelyn lived in Folcroft for the past 66 years coming from Philadelphia. She was a Nursing Supervisor at Taylor Hospital Evelyn enjoyed ice cream, reading, gardening and spending time with family and friends. Survived by her children: Charlotte Dowdell, Edmond “Ed” J Dowdell, Jr and Evelyn Dailey and her grandson, David Blanda Predeceased by her Husband, Edmond J. Dowdell, Sr. and her siblings. Friends may call Tuesday from 9-10:30am at Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service, 202 S. Chester Pk, Glenolden, PA. Interment will follow in Edgewood Memorial Park Co., Glen Mills. Memorial donations amy be made to Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Due to current guidelines, facial masks and social distancing are required inside the funeralhome. Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com.

Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Kevin M Lyons Funeral Service Ltd
Funeral services provided by
Kevin M Lyons Funeral Service Ltd
202 S Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
(610) 583-4400
