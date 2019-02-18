|
|
1926 - 2019 Evelyn Gloria Huk, 92, of Oxford, PA passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Ware Presbyterian Village, Oxford. She was the wife of the late Frank Huk with whom she shared 55 years of marriage. Born in Bronx, NY she was the daughter of the late John and Elsie Genzler Fetzer. Evelyn was an active member of St. Paul Episcopal Church, Chester. She was employed with Widener University and Swarthmore College in the Registrar’s office, helping to inspire honor students. She is survived by two daughters, Lorraine Bucurel (Craig) of Lincoln University and Linda Peirish (Bud) of Wexford; one son, Frank Huk (Marian) of Cape May Courthouse, NJ; and five grandchildren, Steve Bucurel and Matt Bucurel both of Parkside, Danielle Dufour (Tom) of Cleveland, OH, Nicole Peirish of Wexford and Ronny Peirish (Carly) of Gibsonia. She was preceded in death by her sister, Florence Vidstrand. Evelyn enjoyed sewing, knitting, crafts, playing bingo, going to the beach and spending time with her family. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine St., Oxford, PA, where friends and family may visit from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E. Cypress St., Kennett Square, PA 19348. On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 19, 2019