Evelyn Isabel Messmer (nee Wherry). She was born in Chester, PA. to parents W. Nivin Wherry and Louise (McFadden) Wherry on October 8, 1920 and she passed away on December 17, 2019 in Glen Mills, PA. Evy is survived by her daughter-in-law Donna (Lilly) Messmer and grandson Christian Messmer both of Milford, DE.; three nieces and two nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Robert C. Messmer, Sr. and her son Robert C. Messmer, Jr.; her parents and her sisters Janice Boyce, Rosalie Jones and Elaine McKinney. Evelyn represents the last of the direct descendants of the Wherry/McFadden clan of Nottingham, Chester County, Pennsylvania and of Whiteford,Harford County, Maryland respectively. After graduating from Chester High School, Evelyn worked at a professional photography studio and for local jewelers. She enjoyed gardening, manicures and pedicures, and was a avid reader to the end. She possessed a sweet and congenial disposition, always with a giggle for those in her presence. She demonstrated incredible resilience and lived out her life with grace and love. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Farewell Ceremony will be Private. Arrangements by the Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, Broomall.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 20, 2019