Evelyn Jenkins, “Ebby” age 90 of Aston Twp., PA, formerly of Middletown Twp., Media, PA, died at home on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Evelyn was born on December 13, 1928 and was a graduate of Chester High School. Mrs. Jenkins was employed at A.H. Wirz Co., Chester PA. She was a member of Garden City Chapel, where she taught Sunday School. Most of all, Evelyn enjoyed spending time with her Grandkids and Great-Grandkids. Wife of the late Walter Jenkins. Survivors: Sons: Walt “Buddy” (Tracy) Jenkins of North Carolina and Ray (Barbara) Jenkins of Aston, PA, Grandchildren: Laura (Robert) McCormick, Ray (Tamara) Jenkins, Quinn Jenkins and Seth Jenkins, Great-Grandchildren: Justin, Taylor, Cole, Braydon, Stephanie Evelyn, Bryce and Sienna, Brother: Donald Elliott. Visitation: Tuesday, February 26th after 10:00AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: February 26th at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment: Lawn Croft Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Cityteam PO Box 89 Media, PA 19063. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 22, 2019
