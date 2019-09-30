|
|
Evelyn Louise Vick Garcia was born to Essie Vick and Will Gray on November 13, 1939, in Nash County, NC. She passed away suddenly on September 26, 2019 at CCMC in Chester, PA. She leaves to cherish her memory: Two Sons, Jerry Garcia and Santiago Garcia Jr; a daughter, Miguelina Grasty; 6 Grandchildren: Marlon Vick, Wayne Vick, Santiago Garcia III, Jaleesa Garcia, Devonnae Grasty and Evelyn Garcia; 11 Great Grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services Saturday October 5th 10:30 am St. Paul Episcopal Church 301 E. 9th Street Chester. Viewing 8:30-10:15am. Interment in Haven Memorial Cemetery Chester Township. Argmts: Talbert Funeral Parlor www.talbertfp.com 610-872-5876
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 2, 2019