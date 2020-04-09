|
Evelyn M. McElwee, 93 of Glenolden passed away peacefully at St. Francis Country House in Darby on April 4, 2020, the day before her birthday. She was born April 5, 1926 to the late Earl & Beatrice (Milson) Manning. Evelyn was a graduate of John Bartram High School and worked as a legal secretary before starting her most cherished role as a wife, mother and grandmother. She was one of the most kind, most loyal and caring people you could know and was loved by all who were lucky enough to have known her. She was a longtime devoted parishioner of St. Gabriel Parish in Norwood. In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vincent R. McElwee; daughter, Mary Ann; son in law, Joseph W. Mahoney, Jr. She is survived by her beloved children, Deacon Robert V. (Eileen), Patricia M. Mahoney, Richard C. (Janet) and Karen M. Maloney (Timothy); six grandchildren, Robert, Jr., Taylor, Nolen, Kyle, Shannon and Devon. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Thursday from Annunciation BVM Church, Havertown for her immediate family. Interment followed in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery. A Mass in celebration of Evelyn’s life will be held at a future date. Her family would like to thank the staff at St. Francis for the love and care they extended to her. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the at www.stroke.org Online condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
