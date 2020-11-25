Evelyn Marie Abernathy (nee Roman), age 67 of Mineral Bluff, passed away November 19, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Abernathy was born December 13, 1952, in West Pittston, PA to the late George Roman and the late Betty Lane Roman. Evelyn had been a member of the Aviation Club (Air Cadets) and was a licensed ham radio operator. She was also a devoted animal lover and an untrained, but professional-grade artist. She loved her bible study, doing puzzles, reading, playing games, and listening to Roy D. Mercer. She had an appreciation for delicious cuisine and also enjoyed visiting friends, walking, camping, and hiking. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Survivors include: husband, Walter Abernathy; sons, John Jacob Harp VI, Thomas Seth, and Paul Seth; sister, Paula (Greg) Daniel; and brother, Ken (Margaret) Roman. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville, GA. You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com