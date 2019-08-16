|
Evelyn Lucille Ager Schlosser, 79, of Pusey Mill Road, Lincoln University, PA went to be with her Lord on Monday, August 12, 2019. She was the wife of James C. Schlosser. Born in Ligonier, PA she was the daughter of the late James Walter and Evelyn Lucille Kohler Ager, Jr. A homemaker for 57 years, she was also a cosmetologist for many years. She enjoyed her family and friends, especially her grandchildren, cooking and baking, especially for holidays, with Christmas being her favorite. She attended Media Mennonite Church. Surviving beside her husband James, are two children, Susan E. (R. Gene) Garis and their son Joshua L. Garis and Michael J. (Kelly Stabulis) Schlosser and their two sons Andrew J. Schlosser and Michael D. Schlosser. A memorial service will be held at Media Mennonite Church, 866 5th Street, Oxford, PA on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00AM with Rev. Jesse Johnson officiating. Traditional interment will be private in Union Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral & cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 19, 2019