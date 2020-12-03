F. Robert ‘Bob’ Kearney F. Robert ‘Bob’ Kearney, 90, of Springfield, PA passed away on November 27th, 2020. Son of the late Helen and Frank Kearney. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee McCullough); loving father of Eileen Lyons, Robert (Alina) Kearney and Janine (PJ) Bradley; brother of Gerald P. (Ann) Kearney and the late Teresa (Joseph) Will. Cherished Grandfather of Jonathan, Andrew, Matthew Lyons, Patrick, Liam, Keegan Bradley, Ryan Kearney and Great Grandfather of Eden Lyons; and many nieces and nephews. Bob was born and raised in Philadelphia and lived in Upper Darby and Springfield, PA. Bob worked at Burroughs Corporation, Jimmy Duffy’s Catering and the County of Delaware before retiring to begin his greatest career as a Grandfather. He was an avid golfer and loved hosting holiday dinners at his home. In lieu of flowers contributions in Bob’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Services will be held at a later date. Arr. O’Leary Funeral Home



