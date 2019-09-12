|
F. Robert “Bob” Shaw, 81 of Drexel Hill, PA, passed away peacefully at home on September 9, 2019. Loving husband of Denise M. (Gaitley) Shaw; devoted father of Robin (John) Shaw-Celebre, Cory (Sherri) Shaw-Curry and Matthew Shaw. Pop to Shawn, Katelynn, and Jacob. Brother of Thomas (Anna) Shaw, Helen (Don) Weinberger, Bruce (Jane) Shaw and Tommy (Nancy) Montvydas. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Sunday, September 15, 2019 6:00pm and Monday morning 9:00am, O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Mass Monday 10:30am, St. Charles Borromeo Church, Burmont Rd. and Dennison Ave. Drexel Hill, PA. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to Esophageal Cancer Support Group of Phila., 344 Lester Rd., Springfield, PA 19064
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 13, 2019