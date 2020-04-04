|
Faith M. Roux, 78 of Lester, PA passed away on March 26th at Crozer Chester Medical Center. She was born in Frackville, PA to the late William and Dorothy Thomas. Over the years Faith worked for both Clifton Precision and Plumbmaster. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casinos. She was also a sports fan, especially of the Philadelphia Eagles. What she enjoyed most, however, was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Alan Roux (2010); brothers, William, Robert and Jackie Thomas; sisters, Caroline Johnson, and Fern Thomas. She is survived by her 4 Sons, Bill Roux (Gwen) of Port Charlotte, FL, Arthur Roux (Vicki) of Chester, Aaron Roux (Tracie) of Landenberg, and Andy Roux of Garnet Valley; 2 Daughters, Gerri Nickson (Tom) of Boothwyn, and Georgina Clarke of Lester; 19 Grandchildren; 18 Great-Grandchildren; Sisters, Faye Geguzis, Ruth Muraska, and Dorothy Lehr, and many Nieces and Nephews. Her funeral services and burial were private.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 5, 2020