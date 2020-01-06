Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Services
D’ANJOLELL Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford
908 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
(610) 874-7700
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:45 AM
D’ANJOLELL Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford
908 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
D’ANJOLELL Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford
908 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
Faye H. (Jones) Rich


1933 - 2020
Faye H. (Jones) Rich Obituary
Faye H. (nee Jones) Rich, age 86, of Glenolden, formerly of Darby, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on January 2, 2020. Born in Georgia to the late Elmer E.I. and Lillian Jones, she was the wife of the late Hugh B. Rich III.
Survived by her adoring children Hugh B. Rich IV, Margaret (Emery) Vonroder, Kathleen (the late Robert) Apple, David Rich, Joseph (Lynda) Rich, Johannah (John) Bennett, Gerald (Donna) Rich, Annette (William) Ryan, Jon (Tina) Rich, Thomas (Sue) Rich, and Robert (Deborah) Rich. Loving Grandmother to her 28 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.
Cherished sister of Larry Jones, Carolyn Ray, Deborah Henry and the late Judith Fowler.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 9:30AM-11:45AM with Funeral Service to follow at 12NOON at the Danjolell-Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford, 908 So. Providence Road, Wallingford, PA 19086. Interment Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions in her name to be made to the St. Jude Foundation at
St. Jude.org/donate would be appreciated.
Published in Daily Times on Jan. 5, 2020
