Faye M. (Elliott) Arcomone, age 90, passed away on April 19, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home in Brookhaven, PA. She was a longtime resident of Chester before moving to Brookhaven where she has since lived. Faye was employed by Sacred Heart Hospital in Chester and then worked as a tourist guide for the state of Pennsylvania for 17 years. Faye enjoyed: planting her flower gardens, taking good care of her beloved cat “Simon”, and reading. A devout catholic, Faye was a former parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Chester. She was an active member of Our Lady of Charity Church in Brookhaven where she was a Eucharistic minister and belonged to the Charitians senior group as well as the Notre Dame Senior group. She was the daughter of the late Reese and Pauline Smith and wife of the late Anthony G. Arcomone who died in 2012. Survivors: Sons: Anthony J. (Mari Jo) and Frank J. Arcomone (Lillian); 4 Grandchildren: Danielle (Scott), Andrea (Donald), Matthew (Kate), and Cassandra; and 4 Great Grandchildren: Rebecca, Brendan, Nathanial, and Grayson; and many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation: Friday, April 26, 2019 from 8:30-10:15 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave, Aston, PA. Funeral Mass: Friday at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Charity Church, 231 Upland Road, Brookhaven. Burial: Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery, Linwood. Memorial Donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 5 Christy Dr., Brandywine #2, Suite 103, Chadds Ford, PA 19317 or to the at www.kidney.org. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 23, 2019