Felicia Cavalcante, age 87 years of Springfield, PA on October 27, 2019 at her home. Born in Italy, she came to The United States in 1951. Mrs. Cavalcante made her home in Darby, PA for 33 years before moving to Springfield, PA where she lived for 36 years. Mrs. Cavalcante made a 12 day ocean voyage from Italy, and after settling in the United States she appreciated the difficult ordeal of coming to another country. As a result, she opened her home to other family members and friends as they followed her to this country. She was a homemaker, and former member of B.V.M. Parish in Darby and a faithful parishioner of Holy Cross Church in Springfield. She attended daily mass and was an active adoration participant. Mrs. Cavalcante had a great love for her faith, and equally for her family, which provided her with fulfillment and joy. She took great pleasure entertaining her family in her home. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Mrs. Cavalcante was maried for 63 years to her late husband Amato Cavalcante. She is survived by her 2 sons, Joseph (Moira) of Media, PA and John (Susan) of Secane, PA; 6 grandchildren, Joseph, Ryan, Christian, Nicolas, Jillian and Zachary Cavalcante. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday 10:30 AM at Holy Cross Church, Springfield, PA. where friends may call after 9:30 AM. Burial in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Contributions to St. Judes Hospital for Children (www.stjudeshospital) would be appreciated. Arrangements by Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home 15 E. Fourth St. Media, PA www.haganfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 30, 2019