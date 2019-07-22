|
Felicia D. Ewing, 92, formerly of Linwood passed away on Monday, July 22nd at her residence. She was born to the late Leonard and Mary D’Angelo in Chester and was raised in Linwood. She graduated from Notre Dame High School with the class of 1945. Felicia worked as a supervisor for Bell Telephone for 38 years until her retirement. After retiring, she went to work as a full time volunteer with the Sun City Center Emergency Squad for more than 10 years. In this capacity she acted as a liaison with emergency services and patient families. For her excellent work, she was awarded the volunteer of the year from the organization. She liked to play cards and Mahjong with her friends. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially when they visited her in Florida. Felicia was predeceased by her husband, Thomas I. Ewing (1999); Siblings, Peter, Phil, Rose, Leonard Gabriel D’Angelo, and Rosemary Conte. She is survived by her children, Thomas A. Ewing, Sr. (Teresa), Mary Rose Worthington (Michael); grandchildren, Jason and Thomas Ewing, Jr., Jessica Ewing-Rosen, Allison Remaley; 5 great-grandchildren; brothers, David and Tony D’Angelo. Her funeral mass will be held on Thursday, July 25th at 10:30 am at St. Katharine Drexel Church, 1920 Providence ave. Chester, Pa. Friends and family are invited to her viewing from 9:30-10:30am in the church. Burial will be private. Online condolences can be sent through www.jwardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 23, 2019