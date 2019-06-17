Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Kevin M Lyons Funeral Service Ltd
202 S Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
(610) 583-4400
Felicia M. Rogers

Felicia M. Rogers Obituary
Felicia M. Rogers, 57, of Clifton Heights, PA died peacefully, Friday June 14, 2019.
Born in Darby, PA, she was the daughter of the late Roy V.E. Rogers and the late Grace P. (Cody) Rogers.
She was a 1979 graduate of Collingdale High School and a 2006 graduate of Immaculata University.
Felicia was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She had a great passion for working with children and was nanny for numerous area families.
Felicia is survived by her daughter Julia E. (Nathan) Reese, sisters Sandy (George) Leinhauser and Joy (George) Zeleznick, brother Brian Roger's, grandchildren Connor and Charlotte Reese, and her beloved nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her 2 loving aunts.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday June 18 at 10:30 am at Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service, 202 S. Chester Pk, Glenolden with visitation Tuesday from 9-10:30am at the funeral home.
Interment of cremains will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to METAvivor to support metastatic breast cancer research. www.metavivor.org
Arrangements Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service, Glenolden,PA
Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in Daily Times on June 16, 2019
