Felicia M. Rogers, 57, of Clifton Heights, PA died peacefully, Friday June 14, 2019.
Born in Darby, PA, she was the daughter of the late Roy V.E. Rogers and the late Grace P. (Cody) Rogers.
She was a 1979 graduate of Collingdale High School and a 2006 graduate of Immaculata University.
Felicia was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She had a great passion for working with children and was nanny for numerous area families.
Felicia is survived by her daughter Julia E. (Nathan) Reese, sisters Sandy (George) Leinhauser and Joy (George) Zeleznick, brother Brian Roger's, grandchildren Connor and Charlotte Reese, and her beloved nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her 2 loving aunts.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday June 18 at 10:30 am at Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service, 202 S. Chester Pk, Glenolden with visitation Tuesday from 9-10:30am at the funeral home.
Interment of cremains will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to METAvivor to support metastatic breast cancer research. www.metavivor.org
