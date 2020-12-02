1/1
Ferenc Papp
Ferenc “Franz” Papp passed away on November 24, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Etel and his parents. Franz was born in Hungary and came to America in 1972. He was a talented machinist by trade. Franz loved hunting, fishing, going to the Gun Club with friends, Dunkin Donuts, tending to his vegetable garden, sitting outside on his porch, telling crazy stories and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his daughters Suzanne Wright, Monica Todd, grandchildren Emily and Jackson Wright and Ava and Madison Todd. Services and interment are private.


Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
