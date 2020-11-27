Fern Isley Fisher passed peacefully into the Lord’s embrace surrounded by her loving family at the age of 93 on November 21 at Community Care and Hospice in Mt. Joy, PA. She was pre-deceased in 2012 by her husband of 66 years, John William (Bill) Fisher. Born in Swepsonville, North Carolina on October 5, 1927, she was one of four children of the late William and Cassie (Culberson) Isley. She graduated from Alexander Wilson High School in Swepsonville in 1945. She married Bill Fisher on June 10, 1946 at the Methodist Parsonage at Front St. Church in Burlington, North Carolina. Fern and Bill settled in Springfield, Pennsylvania in 1952 where they lived for 54 years. They were active members of Covenant Methodist Church in Springfield. In 2006 they moved to Masonic Village in Elizabethtown PA. Fern will be dearly missed by all who knew her, including her son Keith and his wife Eileen, her grandchildren John; Joseph; and James Fisher, her sister-in-law Dorthey Isley, brother-in-law Rodney Fisher (deceased), nieces Kim Fisher and Sherry Fisher Schroeder, nephews Kevin and Jeff Isley, along with here many friends who loved and supported her for many years. Fern was pre-deceased by her sister Kaye Isley, brothers Jack Isley and Buck Isley and brother-in-law Rodney Fisher. Contributions can be made in Fern’s name for the Children’s Home at Masonic Village Elizabethtown in care of Gift Planning, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown PA. 17022. A drive up viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 from 1:00-3:00 PM. Please enter the parking lot from North Market Street and follow the directions of staff. A private family memorial service will follow and will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/6VOOWglFpYU
beginning at 3:00 PM. At a later date the family plans to hold a service at Sell Chapel at Masonic Village Elizabethtown and reception to celebrate Fern’s life with internment at Fort Indiantown Gap Cemetery to follow.