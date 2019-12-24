|
|
Flora E. Dunbar (nee Schreiber) age 102, of Springfield, formerly of Southwest Philadelphia, passed on December 19, 2019. Wife of the late Richard E. Dunbar. Survived by her children Judith Thier (Gene), Richard E. Dunbar, Jr. (Dolores) and David A. Dunbar (Karen); her 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Flora enjoyed family and friends, the casinos, bingo, playing cards and singing in the choir at Grace Lutheran Church in Drexel Hill and especially loved her Philadelphia Phillies. Relatives & friends are invited to her Viewing on Saturday, December 28th, 9:00-10:15 AM with Service to follow 10:30 AM the Danjolell Memorial Home of Broomall 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Interment Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in her name may be made to the donor’s choice. www.kishmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 26, 2019