Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
311 N. Swarthmore Ave
Ridley Park, PA 19078
(610) 532-9606
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Newcomb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence A. Wismer "Snookey" Newcomb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence A. Wismer "Snookey" Newcomb Obituary
1935-2020 Florence A. “Snookey” Wismer Newcomb, 84, of Ridley Park died January 14, 2020 at Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Florence Garrity Wismer and resided in Folsom before moving to her late residence seven years ago. Florence was a graduate of John Bartram High School, class of 1953 and was employed as a custodian and school bus aide for Ridley School District. She previously worked at Pathmark Markets. Florence enjoyed traveling, especially to Disney World, and loved shopping, cooking and her dogs, but most important was her home and family. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 41 years, Howard C. Newcomb, who died March 1, 1994; and her siblings, Diane Dean and Arthur Wismer. Florence was the mother of Joseph H. Newcomb, John A. Newcomb (Chris) and Diane M. Wolcott (Nicholas); grandmother of Ellen, Jeanette, Timmy and Alac; and GiGi to Maizie, Adrianna, Violet and Everly. Funeral Service: 2:00 PM Friday, January 17, 2020 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call after 1:00 PM. Burial: Private Memorial gifts may be made to Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor, 200 Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -