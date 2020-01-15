|
1935-2020 Florence A. “Snookey” Wismer Newcomb, 84, of Ridley Park died January 14, 2020 at Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Florence Garrity Wismer and resided in Folsom before moving to her late residence seven years ago. Florence was a graduate of John Bartram High School, class of 1953 and was employed as a custodian and school bus aide for Ridley School District. She previously worked at Pathmark Markets. Florence enjoyed traveling, especially to Disney World, and loved shopping, cooking and her dogs, but most important was her home and family. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 41 years, Howard C. Newcomb, who died March 1, 1994; and her siblings, Diane Dean and Arthur Wismer. Florence was the mother of Joseph H. Newcomb, John A. Newcomb (Chris) and Diane M. Wolcott (Nicholas); grandmother of Ellen, Jeanette, Timmy and Alac; and GiGi to Maizie, Adrianna, Violet and Everly. Funeral Service: 2:00 PM Friday, January 17, 2020 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call after 1:00 PM. Burial: Private Memorial gifts may be made to Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor, 200 Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 16, 2020