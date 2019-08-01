Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Florence M. “Florrie” (nee Sheller) Conneen, 93, passed away on July 18, 2019 at her son’s home in Tyler, TX. She was the widow of the late Richard L. Conneen Sr., with whom she was married for over 60 years. Born in West Chester, PA she was the daughter of the late William J. and Catherine A. (nee Smyth) Sheller. Florence was a graduate of St. Agnes High School in West Chester and the Misericordia School of Nursing in Philadelphia. A longtime resident of Springfield, Delco, PA where she raised her 5 children and was involved with many activities at Holy Cross Parish. Florence is predeceased by her sisters Jean Craven, Cathrine Lewis and brothers William Sheller, Vince Sheller, Charles Sheller and Howard Sheller. She is survived by her children; Florence M. (Cal) Palmer of Wilmington, Rosemary “Sammi” Conneen (Ed Krout) of Orlando, FL, Richard L. (Jeannie) Conneen Jr of Tyler, TX, Patrick F. Conneen, of Havertown, PA, and Mary A. (Michael) Haynes of Renton, WA. She is also proud of her 14 grandchildren and 7 Great grandchildren. Florence is also survived by her sister Clare Martin of Lewistown, PA, and Joe Sheller of West Chester, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday, August 15, 2019 6pm O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd, Springfield, PA and Friday morning 9am in the Funeral Home. Funeral Mass Friday August 16, 2019 10am Holy Cross Church, 651 E Springfield Rd, Springfield, PA. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 4, 2019
