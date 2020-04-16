|
Florence J. (Ford) Hall, age 98, of Chester, PA, formerly of Mahanoy City, PA, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Fair Acres Nursing Home. Florence was a 1938 graduate of Mahanoy City High School. Mrs. Hall was employed at Ship ‘n Shore and during WWII she worked at the Atlas Factory. In later years after her loving husband Ed passed away, Florence worked at Riddle Hospital as the TV lady. Florence was a former member of the Providence Avenue United Methodist Church and a member of the Marcus Hook Baptist Church. Florence and her late husband Ed enjoyed traveling together. She also enjoyed going to the Atlantic City Casinos, Harrah’s Casinos and spending summers at Wildwood’s beaches. Daughter of the late James and Gertrude (Blackwell) Ford; Wife of the late Edward Hall, Sr.; sister of the late Abraham Lincoln Hughes and Walter Hughes. Survivors: Son: Edward (Nancy) Hall, Jr. Grandchildren: Edward (Jessica) Hall, III, Jennifer Hall, Ashley (Tink) Duranto and Denise Coupe 9 Great-Grandchildren. Interment will be private at The German Protestant Cemetery, Mahanoy City, PA. Memorial donations may be made to: , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 17, 2020