Florence Joan Kenney (nee Woyner), age 102, of Carlisle, PA, formerly of Upper Darby and Haverford, PA, passed away on September 16, 2020. Born on February 18, 1918 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Eugenia (nee Brezezinski). Florence attended Hallahan Catholic High School and received a full scholarship to Rosemont College which she could not complete because her family could not afford the train fare from the city. She retired after a long career with Bell Telephone. Florence was an avid reader, loved road trips and vacations at the Jersey shore in Avalon. Her family were her “true gems and greatest dividends” which she considered “gifts and on loan from God”. She had a deep faith and valued her family beyond measure. She loved spending as much time with them as possible and mentoring them with her undying optimism and unwavering belief in the power and wisdom of God’s word. Florence was predeceased by her devoted and loving husband of 74 years, Charles J. Kenney, Jr., and her daughter, Sister Eugenie M. Kenney, I.H.M. and grandson, William Utech. She is survived by her loving children Anthony Kenney (Gail), Joanne Hawver (William), Blanche Pilotti (Gabriel), the Honorable Chad Kenney (Anita) and Sharon Matas (James). She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren, Kimberley, Colleen, Melissa, Maureen, Jeremy, Gregory, Molly, Chad Jr., Joseph, Jeanna, Andrew and Michael; 10 great-grandchildren, Renee, Cecilia, Joseph, Brian, Nathan, Kyle, Ethan, Eloisa, Mirabelle, Dakota; one great great-grandchild, Lacey Marie; and her sisters, Eugenia Woyner and Joan Matthews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, September 24, 2020 10:00 AM at St. John Neumann Church, 380 Highland Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA. Interment is at Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken. Please respect the social distancing rules and mask requirements per the CDC guidelines and the State of Pennsylvania. Masks must be worn at the Funeral Mass and Interment. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. John’s Hospice, 1221 Race Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107 or to Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Drive, Malvern, PA 19355. Arrangements: The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com