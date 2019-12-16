|
1933-2019 Florence Krupp Pahides, 86 of Malvern, died December 15, 2019 at Chester County Hospital. Born in Hempstead, NY, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Florence Knipfing Krupp and resided in Media before moving to her late residence in 2005. Florence was a graduate of Gesu High School, class of 1951, earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Immaculata University and graduated from Penn State University with a Master’s Degree. She was employed by Rose Tree Media School District as a teacher for 25 years before retiring in 1996. Florence also taught at DCCC and was an active student with Life Long Learning at Widener and Immaculata University She was a member of St. Agnes RC Church, the Concord County Club and the Middletown Garden Club. Florence loved her vacation home in Rock Hall, MD, boating on the Chesapeake Bay, traveling and playing bridge, but most important was her family. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Steve P. Pahides, who died June 2, 2004. Florence was the loving mother of Stephen M. Pahides and his wife and Susan P. Schultz and her husband, Peter; grandmother of Christopher Stephen and Kathryn Elizabeth Schultz and her fiance’, Jackson F. Agraz, Catherine M., Alexandria M. and Stephen M. Pahides; sister of Joseph M. Krupp, Jr. (Margie); and sister-in-law of Jeanne Stamus. Funeral Mass: 11:00 AM Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Agnes RC Church, 231 W. Gay Street, West Chester, PA 19380, where relatives and friends may call from 9:45-10:45 AM Burial: St. Agnes Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to the Florence Krupp Pahides Scholarship Fund, c/o Immaculata University, Institutional Advancement, 1145 King Road, Immaculata, PA 19345 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 17, 2019