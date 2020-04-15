|
Florence L. Fisher, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Lewisberry, PA. From her birth on March 3, 1933 to her death, she nourished family and friends with love, faith and kindness. She was born in Chester to Theodore and Lillian White, and was the third child of her family. She was married to Lewis H. Fisher and graduated from Media High School. She was named mother of the year by St. Francis de Sales church in Lenni. She worked for Aston Votech and Aston District Court. She was a member of the Aston Republican Club, Media Moose Lodge, and a loyal parishioner of St. Francis de Sales church. Florence is survived by 3 sons: Lewis (Elaine), Edward (Kathryn), and Donald (Donna); 10 Grandchildren and 9 Great-grandchildren; sisters: Mary Ella Clark and Edith Takitt (Ollen); Half-brothers: Bobby (Lynn) and Michael (Lisa); sister-in-law: Connie White and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Lewis H. Fisher; her son Lawrence, and brothers Charles, Theodore and Thomas James. A Clelebration of Life will be planned at a later date and time. Memorial contributions can be made to: Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 16, 2020