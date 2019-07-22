Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
D’ANJOLELL Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford
908 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
(610) 874-7700
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Madeline's Church
110 Park Street
Ridley Park, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Madeline's Church
110 Park Street
Ridley Park, PA
View Map
Interment
Private
Resources
1929 - 2019
Florence M. (Park) Scattolini Obituary
1929~2019 Florence M. Scattolini (nee Park), age 90, of Ridley Park, PA for 68 years, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Chester, PA, she was a 1947 graduate of Chester High School. After graduation, she joined the law firm of Chadwick, Curran, Petrikin and Smithers in Chester, PA as a secretary to Theodore Smithers, Esquire, which lasted until 1952, when she left to begin raising her family. After 18 years at home, she returned to the same law firm whose name had changed to Petrikin, Wellman, Damico, Brown and Petrosa as secretary to Joseph A. Damico, Jr., Esquire. She continued there until her retirement in 2016. She was active in the Archmere Academy Mothers’ Guild, having served as President for the school year 1969-1970, and was an originator of the Mothers’ Guild Christmas season and craft/fashion show. These events are still a huge fundraiser for the school. Florence was devoted to her family and cherished her role as mother and grandmother. Florence enjoyed weekends at the Jersey shore and spent many years vacationing in Marathon Florida. Florence was predeceased by her loving husband of 66 yrs. Dante G. Scattolini; her parents, Joseph H. and Clara Park (nee Bouchat), her infant daughter Robyn; her son Gary, daughter in law, Elise Koway-Scattolini and sister Ethel Park Ross. Survived by her sons Dante, Steven (Dina) and daughter-in-law Colleen Kilmartin -Scattolini. Her grandchildren, Lisa Scattolini, Stephanie Scattolini, Gary Scattolini, Jr., and Louis Scattolini. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Visitation on Friday, July 26th from 9:30AM-10:45AM, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11AM (ALL IN CHURCH), at St. Madeline’s Church, 110 Park Street, Ridley Park, PA 19078. Interment Private Contributions in her name may be made to St. Madeline’s Parish, 110 Park Street Ridley Park, PA 19078.
Published in The Daily Times on July 23, 2019
