Florence Margaret “Peggy” (Phillips) Kessler, 85, a former resident of Collingdale, daughter of the late George and Marion (Batty) Phillips, died Nov. 29, 2019 in Lexington Park MD. Born in Philadelphia and moved to Collingdale in 1949, Collingdale High School class of 1952. She was active in the Color Guard of the high school marching band. After a time at (ENC) Eastern Nazarene College, she married Leonard Kessler of Lexington Park MD at the Collingdale Nazarene Church. After living in Collingdale a number of years and starting their family, Peggy & Len moved to Lexington Park Md. They raised a loving family of nine children and started the Kessler Body & Equipment Co. (School Bus Sales & Service). Peggy & Len have been active in the Hollywood MD, Nazarene Church and the Leonardtown MD, Nazarene Church. “Peggy” is survived by husband Leonard; brothers, Russell, Pierce, and Paul Phillips; eight children; 20 grand children; 22 great grand children. Interment is at the Hollywood MD, Nazarene Church Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 8, 2019