Florence “Flo” (nee Warnock) Morrison, 69, of Malvern, PA, formerly of Springfield, PA, passed away on February 14, 2019. Born in Springfield, Delaware County in 1949, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Ruth (nee McDowell) Warnock. Flo was the beloved wife of William F. Morrison; loving mother of Jessica Walther (Michael), Audrey Morrison, and William L. Morrison (Dolly marie); adoring grandmother of Owen Walther; dear sister of Arthur Warnock; predeceased by 4 siblings; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Relatives and friends are invited to her Celebration of Life at the family residence on Saturday, March 2nd, starting at 12 PM. For further details, please contact The Donohue Funeral Home, West Chester, PA at 610-431-9000. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231, , or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, , would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 24, 2019
