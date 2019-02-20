|
Florence “Flossie” (Jakubczyk) Upton, age 85, passed away on February 18, 2019 at Sterling Rehab in Media. Born and raised in Chester, Flossie was a longtime resident of Wallingford. She was a working mom and one of the first female managers at Strawbridge and Clothier in Springfield. She enjoyed playing cards & bingo and doing crafts while at Sterling. Flossie was also fond of playing Find a Word and loved her Wawa milk shakes. She was a parishioner of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Chester. She was the daughter of the late William and Julia Jakubczyk and wife of the late Frank Lee Upton who passed in 2013. SURVIVORS: her loving children: Daniel Upton (Jean), Sharon Frederico (Joe), and Harry Upton; grandchildren: Jennifer, Julie (Ron), Alex, Dante, Gino, and Brandon; great granddaughter: Eve Lee. VISITATION: Monday from 12:15-1:15 pm at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday at 1:30 pm at the funeral home. BURIAL: Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at . Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 22, 2019