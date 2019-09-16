|
Florenz “Gus” Guasperini, owner of Phil and Jim’s Delicatessen, age 81, passed away suddenly on September 12, 2019. Born in Chester on July 17, 1938 to Firenze and Ethel (née Kasarsky), Gus attended Chester public schools and graduated from Chester high school in 1956. In 1959 he married his beautiful bride Lucille “Toots” Sargent. Gus and Toots raised their children in Chester until their move to Aston in 1970 where he resided until his death. Gus had many jobs in his early employment career including Westinghouse and Scott Paper but his greatest job and accomplishment was the purchase of Phil and Jim’s in Parkside in 1969 with his best friend, Tony Tancredi. They were a fantastic, successful partnership, but sadly, Tony passed away in 1973 from complications of Hodgkin’s disease. As sole owner, Gus continued to grow his business and become one of the most popular hoagie shops in Delaware County. Gus sold Phil and Jim’s in November 2018, but during his 50 years, Gus was the face of Phil and Jim’s. He forged so many friendships and was known by so many that even when traveling he would run into someone from Delaware County whom he knew from the shop. As time went by, and Gus had the opportunity to enjoy more leisure time, he joined Edgemont Country Club where he met even more special friends to spend his time with. When Gus wasn’t golfing, he enjoyed dining at many local restaurants, traveling with Toots and their friends, Sunday morning trips to the casino, where he says he would make his “deposit”, and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also enjoyed Philadelphia sports, especially the Phillies, and was a long time season ticket holder. Gus will always be remembered as a gentleman with the kindest and most generous heart. He was loving, giving and always thought of others. Gus was the husband of the late Lucille Guasperini (nee Sargent); son to the late Firenze and Ethel (née Kasarsky) Guasperini, and father-in-law to the late Helen Guasperini. Survivors: He will be deeply missed by his children: Tony and Dina (Patrick) Hewes; granddaughters: Marissa and Lauren, and great grandchildren: David, Lily, Mikey, Bella, Presley, Milani, Cameron, Logan, and Jayla. His “kitty” Eli and bird Daisy will miss being spoiled by him as will his 4 legged grandson Luca. Gus will also be missed by his sister-in-law Lori and her husband John Wilwert and a multitude of near and dear long time friends who will always refer to him lovingly as “Chi Chi”. Visitation: Thursday September 19, 2019 from 6:00-9:00 pm and Friday September 20, 2019 from 10:00-11:15 am at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Avenue Aston, PA 19014. Funeral Service: Friday September 20, 2019 at 11:30 am at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery, Aston, PA. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 17, 2019