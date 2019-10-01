|
Floyd Jackson “Flick”, age 73 of Chester, Pa. departed this life on September 26, 2019. Viewing: Friday, October 4, 2019 5 pm- 7 pm at Earl L. Foster Funeral Home, 1100 Kerlin Street, Chester, Pa Service: Saturday, October 5, 2019 10:00 am at Asbury AME Church, 1712 Providence Avenue, Chester, PA Viewing: 8:00am - 9:30 am Usher’s Service: 9:30 am Masonic Service: 10:30 am Interment: Chester Rural Cemetery, Chester, PA Arrangements: Earl L. Foster Funeral Home www.earllfosterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 2, 2019