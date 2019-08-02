Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home
1 W. Baltimore Avenue
Media, PA 19063
610-566-4526
Frances Cook
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Nativity BVM Church,
30 E. Franklin St.
Media, PA
Frances A. (Parkinson) Cook

Frances A. (Parkinson) Cook Obituary
Frances A. Cook (nee Parkinson) age 96, of Media, PA, died August 1, 2019 in Riddle Memorial Hospital. Born in Philadelphia Frances lived in Collingdale for many years. Frances was a talented seamstress an avid reader and loved walking. She was predeceased by her husband, Linton (1988). Survived by her daughters Barbara Cook and Linda Vlaminck (Robert). 3 Grandchildren and five Great Grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral mass Wednesday, August 7, at 11 a.m. at Nativity BVM Church, 30 E. Franklin St., Media PA. Visitation 9:45 – 10:45 in church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Camilla Hall 1 Our Lady Circle Malvern, Pa. 19355 or local Downs Syndrome Chapter are appreciated. Arrangements: J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home. Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 4, 2019
