Frances A. "Fran" (McClay) Smith

Frances A. "Fran" Smith Obituary
Frances A. “Fran” Smith (nee McClay), age 89, of Media, PA, on July 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Smith and her first husband, the late Charles A. DiPaola; loving mother of Grace Robinson (Todd), Maria C. DiPaola and Philip C. DiPaola; dear step-mother of Peter Smith (Mary), Philip Smith and Carolyn Tyndall (Rob), cherished grandmother of Matthew Robinson (Kate), Mitchell Robinson, Philip, Olivia and Sophia DiPaola, and step-grandmother of Christian and Megan Smith, Amanda & Jessica Smith, Rowan and Ryan Tyndall. Fran was predeceased by her dear siblings, James McClay and Rita Rivera. She is also survived by her fiancé, Dr. Randall Aiken. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, Thursday, August 1, 2019, 9:30 – 10:50 AM at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2400 N. Providence Road, Media, PA 19063, followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 AM. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Media Rotary Club Foundation, P.O. Box 2028, Media, PA 19063, would be appreciated. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 30, 2019
