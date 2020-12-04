1/1
Frances E. Perry
Frances E. Perry (nee Doyle), of Essington, PA passed away on December 3, 2020 at the age of 80. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Mr. & Mrs. Doyle. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 56 years James Perry Jr. She is survived by children James (Pamela) Perry III, John & Gail (nee Wilson) Perry and their children Krissy and Jason (Molly) their son Jase, and Jeffrey (Kathleen) Perry and their children Cameron and Valerie. Frances enjoyed animals especially her dogs and cats. She was an avid Flyers, Eagles and Phillies fan, always proud to show her support for her teams. Services will be private at the request of the family.


Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
December 4, 2020
I was sorry to hear of Mrs. Perry's passing.
Such a big part of our moms life. There friendship was a great one.
My sincere condolences to the family.Giker
Charles Campbell
Friend
