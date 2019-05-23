Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carr Funeral Home Ltd
935 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
(610) 874-3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Moyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances F. Moyer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances F. Moyer Obituary
Frances F. Moyer, 85, of Media, Pa passed away on May 22nd at her home. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Joseph and Frances Friedberger where she was raised and educated. Frances was a graduate of Hallahan High School for Girls and then after raising her family went on to obtain a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Neumann University. She worked as a nurse for St. Agnes Hospital and most recently at Riddle Memorial Hospital until her retirement. She was a member of St. John Chrysostom Catholic Church. Frances enjoyed sewing and arts and crafts. She also liked to spend time at the beach. What she enjoyed most, however, was spending time with her family. She was predeceased by her husband, Howard R. Moyer (2014); brother, Joseph Friedberger. She is survived by her children, Howard Moyer (Carol), Frances Moyer, Patricia Gilliam (Erik), David Moyer, Joseph Moyer, Andrew Moyer (Deborah), Mary Laws (Keith); 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Michael Friedberger. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 28th at 11am at St. John Chrysostom Church 617 S. Providence Rd. Wallingford, PA. Friends and family are invited to call from 10-11am in church. Burial will follow in SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. www.Carrfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily Times on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now