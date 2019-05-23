|
Frances F. Moyer, 85, of Media, Pa passed away on May 22nd at her home. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Joseph and Frances Friedberger where she was raised and educated. Frances was a graduate of Hallahan High School for Girls and then after raising her family went on to obtain a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Neumann University. She worked as a nurse for St. Agnes Hospital and most recently at Riddle Memorial Hospital until her retirement. She was a member of St. John Chrysostom Catholic Church. Frances enjoyed sewing and arts and crafts. She also liked to spend time at the beach. What she enjoyed most, however, was spending time with her family. She was predeceased by her husband, Howard R. Moyer (2014); brother, Joseph Friedberger. She is survived by her children, Howard Moyer (Carol), Frances Moyer, Patricia Gilliam (Erik), David Moyer, Joseph Moyer, Andrew Moyer (Deborah), Mary Laws (Keith); 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Michael Friedberger. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 28th at 11am at St. John Chrysostom Church 617 S. Providence Rd. Wallingford, PA. Friends and family are invited to call from 10-11am in church. Burial will follow in SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. www.Carrfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily Times on May 26, 2019