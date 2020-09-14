1/1
Frances Greaves
Frances Greaves, age 93 of Glenolden, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Frances was born in Philadelphia and attended West Catholic High School. During WWII, Frances worked at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard where she met her husband Russel. She enjoyed shopping, dining out, traveling, and spending time with her friends and family. She is predeceased by her daughter Susan and son William. Surviving her are her children George, Richard, and Robert, 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. Viewing will be held from 10-11 AM on Thursday, Sept. 17 at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden PA 19036 followed by a graveside service at Edgewood Memorial Park, Glen Mills, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington DC 20090-1891


Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
343 South Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
610-583-0148
